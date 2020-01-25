The Black Jacket Symphony to perform two show times on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Tivoli Theatre located on 709 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN 37402. Both shows are all ages with an early show at 5PM and a late show at 9PM.

Tickets are $35.00 & $40.00 and go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10AM. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 423-757-5580, or in person at the Tivoli Theatre Box Office.

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Tivoli Theatre on Saturday, January 25th for TWO shows to perform a full night of music from Led Zeppelin. Known for their note-for-note, sound-for-sound recreations of classic albums, The Black Jacket Symphony wants you to help them choose the album! They’ll start the show with a surprise album—either II, III, IV, or Houses of the Holy—followed by a full set of Led Zeppelin hits.

Visit www.Facebook.com/BlackJacketSymphony and comment with which album you’d like them to play. The surprise will come on the first note the night of the show!

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of hand-picked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of greatest hits by the evening’s artist.