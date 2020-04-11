The Black Jacket Symphony to perform two show times on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Tivoli Theatre located on 709 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN 37402. Both shows are all ages with an early show at 5PM and a late show at 9PM.

Don’t let the name fool you… known for their incredible live recreations of some of classic rock's greatest albums, The Black Jacket Symphony is bringing Pink Floyd's The Wall to life. It's a full rock-and-roll experience! Black jackets for them, blue jeans for you.

Tickets are $35.00 & $40.00 and go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10AM. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 423-757-5580, or in person at the Tivoli Theatre Box Office.

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Pink Floyd’s iconic album The Wall live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

For more information please visit: BlackJacketSymphony.com