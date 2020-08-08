The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Southern rock icons The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) and The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) announced the "Fire on the Mountain" tour, a national road show that will bring together two of the genre's most beloved musical legends

