The Chattanooga Bach Choir

Join us for a concert of music for chamber orchestra streamed live over YouTube on Friday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m.

Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op. 6 No. 1

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

To watch the concert on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWO3cLXZV3g or view on the Bach Choir’s Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/z77etw2N. The concert video will remain available for 30 days.

Support the Bach Choir with a donation: http://www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/cbc/support-us/

A message from David Long, Artistic Director &Stephen Hawkins, President of the Bach Choir Board: “The past year has certainly been a difficult one for all of us, particularly for performing arts organizations and our dedicated musicians. We have profoundly missed being able to present programs of wonderful choral and instrumental music, but we are feeling optimistic about being able to return to live performances before too long. To celebrate this anticipated 'light at the end of the tunnel,' we are pleased to present a joyful concert of instrumental music by Bach and Handel under Covid restrictions streamed live over YouTube. We hope everyone enjoys this free concert, but of course we have incurred expenses in producing it, so we would be grateful if our viewers would consider making a donation to support this effort and make possible other programs going forward. We sincerely appreciate the generosity of our devoted Bach Choir audiences, and we look forward to the day when we can see everyone again at our live performances.”