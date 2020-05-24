The Chattanooga Market

We are happy to announce the opening of the Chattanooga Essentials Market — a substantially smaller shopping only experience. The market will be reduced in vendor size by 65% to exceed social distancing guidelines.

The essentials-only format is expected to continue through July to allow opportunity for shoppers to come in a more dispersed manner.

Fewer than 65 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions

Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)

No sampling or unnecessary handling of products

No pets, no families – please help to limit crowd size.

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves

Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines

Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.

The following market elements are temporarily suspended:

No onsite dining

No live music

No cultural themes, festivals or activities

The hours will be Sundays 10am-2pm. The scope of vendors will be farms, food artisans, body and self care, and a few spots dedicated to rotating artists.

Parking for the Chattanooga Market will be reduced to intentionally limit the number of customers shopping at any one time period. If you are unable to locate a parking spot in one of the open lots, please wait and come back later.

More details on the opening of Chattanooga Market will be announced in coming weeks. We hope to resume our normal market operations this Fall.