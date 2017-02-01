Maybe you need to start a side hustle! This series of classes will teach you everything you need to know about four internet marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, Airbnb, and Fiverr. Take one class or take them all (for a discount!).

WHAT IS A SIDE HUSTLE?

A Side Hustle is nothing more than a small effort beyond your primary income to bring in some extra cash. It doesn't have to be permanent unless you want it to be. It doesn't have to always stay small. With enough work, you could even replace that job you hate. If you're in need of extra cash, this series is just for you. Each segment focuses on a side hustle you can get going with just a little time and effort. The Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Amazon"

In this class, you'll learn more about Amazon:

Selling your own stuff

Sourcing and selling other people's stuff

Using FBA or Fulfillment by Amazon

Writing Kindle books

Selling in Amazon's Handmade store

What happens if you get kicked off

With each class you'll receive a short PDF handbook summarizing the tips and tricks. Register for the entire series, and you'll receive a special BONUS gift! All classes listed below.