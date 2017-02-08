The Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: eBay"

The Edney 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

WHAT IS A SIDE HUSTLE?

A Side Hustle is nothing more than a small effort beyond your primary income to bring in some extra cash. It doesn't have to be permanent unless you want it to be. It doesn't have to always stay small. With enough work, you could even replace that job you hate. If you're in need of extra cash, this series is just for you. Each segment focuses on a side hustle you can get going with just a little time and effort.

In this class, you'll learn more about eBay:

Selling your own stuff

Sourcing and selling other people's stuff

Opening an eBay store

Handling disputes

What happens if you get kicked off

With each class you'll receive a short PDF handbook summarizing the tips and tricks. Register for the entire series, and you'll receive a special BONUS gift! All classes listed below.

