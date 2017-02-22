The Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Fiverr"

WHAT IS A SIDE HUSTLE?

A Side Hustle is nothing more than a small effort beyond your primary income to bring in some extra cash. It doesn't have to be permanent unless you want it to be. It doesn't have to always stay small. With enough work, you could even replace that job you hate. If you're in need of extra cash, this series is just for you. Each segment focuses on a side hustle you can get going with just a little time and effort.

In this class, you'll learn more about Fiverr:

Services and products you can sell on Fiverr

Using Fiverr to pay for your own Fiverr purchases

Fiverr vs. local providers

Creating stark raving fans

What happens if you get kicked off