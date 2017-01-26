The Chattery Presents "Stab, Stab, Stab! Needle Felting For Stree Relief"

Have the holidays, the election, or life in general been stressing you out? During a holiday family gathering did you fantasize about smacking one of your relatives a little too hard on the back? Maybe you should try needle felting.

Needle felting is an easy textile craft that through its very nature relieves stress as you repeatedly stab special needles through wool fibers to create unique pieces of textile art. Needle felting seems like a complicated craft filled with all kinds of unfamiliar tools, but don't be intimidated! You'll catch on quickly and make your own fuzzy, felt creations in no time! In this class you will learn to flat felt to make wall hangings, decorate clothing and accessories. Ticket price includes your own needle felting kit (needles, foam mat, leather thimbles) and a variety of wool for you to experiment and create with.

**Please note: Ticket sales end the day of the event at 12pm, so buy now!**