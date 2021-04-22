The Cleaning Crew

Thank you to those who came out and enjoyed “Call Me Spinster” on April 1st! We look forward to everyone coming out for “The Cleaning Crew” coming to The Commons on Thursday, April 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

The Cleaning Crew is a seasoned group of musicians playing an eclectic list of tunes that resonate with our members. Our group was formed by Russ, Joe & Eddie in mid-2020 and we have added key member musicians that round out our sound. Russ is the owner of a commercial cleaning company (Clean Right Solutions) locally and a band sponsor. We rehearse regularly in his warehouse to perfect our sound. So we invite you to join us and enjoy our shows! We are all excited to share our talents and passion for music with you. We look forward to seeing you all soon....

The Cleaning Crew is:

Keyboards - Joe Aebig

Lead Guitar-Adam Stone

Bass & Tuba-Tony Tortora

Drums-Eddie Nowicki

Clarinet-Jim Jordan (JJ)

Vocals-Terri Hall

Trumpet, Harmonica & Vocals -Russ Williamson

Grab your masks, blankets, and chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family.

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED! Please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.