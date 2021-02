The Cleaning Crew

We’re back! Puckett’s Chattanooga has welcomed us back to share our tunes with you that we love to play from Dr John to Sinatra to The Doobie Brothers and yes...some Jazz & Blues. We have an eclectic set list put together, so please stop by and say hello and sing along with us! Bring your appetite for that delicious Puckett’s Southern Cuisine and some great music.