The CoinOp’s Scared Stupid

“Once upon a time, there was a place of great goodness, called the White Lodge. Gentle fawns gamboled there amidst happy, laughing spirits. The sounds of innocence and joy filled the air. And when it rained, it rained sweet nectar that infused one's heart with a desire to live life in truth and beauty. Generally speaking, a ghastly place, reeking of virtue's SOUR smell. Engorged with the whispered prayers of kneeling mothers, mewling newborns, and fools, young and old, compelled to do good without reason ... But, I am happy to point out that our story does not end in this wretched place of SACCHARINE EXCESS. For there's another place, its opposite: A place of almost unimaginable power, chock full of dark forces and vicious secrets. No prayers dare enter this frightful maw. The spirits there care not for good deeds or priestly invocations, they're as likely to rip the flesh from your bone as greet you with a happy "good day." And if harnessed, these spirits in this hidden land of unmuffled screams and broken hearts would offer up a power so vast that its bearer might reorder the Earth itself to his liking.” Windom Earle

Join us Halloween weekend, pass thru the Gate of Doom and immerse yourself in our (and your) very own Black Lodge. Polaroids provided by Aimée and Kayla will be available for purchase, also we get to keep yer soul.

Live vinyl spinning out back (in between live music sets at JJ’s.)

50$ fer BEST COSTUME judged subjectively by the coinop staff. Just kidding that seems nepotistic we’ll pass a spooky bucket around to collect your choice.

Masks mandatory.

Black Lives Matter