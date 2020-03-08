The Color Purple

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The revival of THE COLOR PURPLE opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. THE COLOR PURPLE went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy®. THE COLOR PURPLE played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Theater & Dance
March 8, 2020

