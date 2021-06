The Counterpoint Trio

Our popular Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series continues with an evening in our Circle Theatre with the Counterpoint Trio.

Gordon Inman on clarinet, J.P. Brian-Slack on violin, and Tim Hinck on piano.

The program includes Serenade for Three, the Khachaturian Trio, and Hinck’s composition of “Old Man with Turnip.” The Chattanooga Ballet’s Dillon Davis will dance during “Old Man with Turnip.”

The last three concerts have sold out, so get your tickets early!