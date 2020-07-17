The Cross Town Allstars

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Cross Town Allstars

Southern rock and blues is coming to the Tavern! Drawing influence from artists like Wet Willie, Atlanta based band The Cross Town Allstars are a group you won’t want to miss.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
