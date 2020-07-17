The Cross Town Allstars
Southern rock and blues is coming to the Tavern! Drawing influence from artists like Wet Willie, Atlanta based band The Cross Town Allstars are a group you won’t want to miss.
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
