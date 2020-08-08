The Dark Room Series: Local Photography Exhibit

Barley Taproom & Bottleshop 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Dark Room Series: Local Photography Exhibit

Join us every second Saturday for photography exhibits courtesy of the members of Safelight District- Chattanooga's local Dark Room. Showing starts at 7pm! As always- NO COVER! 

Info

Film
