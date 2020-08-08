The Dark Room Series: Local Photography Exhibit
Join us every second Saturday for photography exhibits courtesy of the members of Safelight District- Chattanooga's local Dark Room. Showing starts at 7pm! As always- NO COVER!
to
Barley Taproom & Bottleshop 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
The Dark Room Series: Local Photography Exhibit
Join us every second Saturday for photography exhibits courtesy of the members of Safelight District- Chattanooga's local Dark Room. Showing starts at 7pm! As always- NO COVER!
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningAbstract Doodling
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrew Robbins
-
Education & LearningSoap Making
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Charity & Fundraisers OutdoorMcKamey Animal Center Virtual Mutt-er Run
-
This & ThatDungeons and Dragons for Adults
-
Education & LearningGetting Started: Small Business Finance
-
This & ThatPups on the Patio
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.