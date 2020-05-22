The Floor Is Yours: Connection Book 5

After taking a couple of weeks off, our virtual open mic is back online this Friday!

And Marcus has been bored to TEARS going two weeks without your videos to keep him from literally chewing the walls in the theater.

Submit your videos of your thoughtful, wild, heartfelt, weird, performances! Remember y'all, anything goes (within reason) as long as you get your video to us by Wednesday May 20 and it is under 10 minutes.

Send vids to marcus@barkinglegs.org

See y'all Friday!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2991954760843742/