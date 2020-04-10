The Floor Is Yours: Connection Part Deaux

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We're coming back for another week of virtual open mic fun with your Host and Ringmaster Marcus Ellsworth

Our first virtual show was so much fun that we're just gonna do this every week until we can reintroduce handshakes, hugs, and awkward chest bumping into our daily lives.

If you want to submit a video, send it to marcus@barkinglegs.org (links to online videos that you have created and own the rights to, direct file downloads, and services like Dropbox all work for us). Videos should be no longer than 8 minutes in length (we're trying to get as many of you in each episode as possible).

To watch, just check the The Floor Is Yours Facebook Page and this event page at 8 PM on Friday April 10.

We'll see you all out on The Floor!

*Warning there may be adult language and/or subject matter in the later portions of the show after "intermission"

Info

