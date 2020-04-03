The Floor Is Yours: Connection - Virtual Open Mic

Your Host and Ringmaster Marcus Ellsworth has locked himself up in Barking Legs Theater all by his lonesome due to a perhaps excessive attempt at social distancing. So y'all send him the things he loves most: YOUR PERFORMANCES!

We are calling on artists to submit short videos of their performances for a first of its kind (for us) virtual open mic! Send us that drag number you're rehearsing, that song you've been working on, that poem that's about to be featured in an anthology, and whatever else you've got that you just can't share because so much is on hold at the moment.

We'll release a full show's worth of videos on Friday, April 3 at 8 PM!