The Future of Entrepreneurship in Chattanooga

10 years ago Chattanooga unleashed "The Gig," powering a new wave of entrepreneurship. But what's next for Gig City?

This panel of community leaders and entrepreneurs will discuss Chattanooga's resources and innovation, where we've been and where we're going, and provide the definitive "future of entrepreneurship in Chattanooga" conversation.

It's going to be an interesting and one of a kind session! We'll provide actionable takeaways for listening entrepreneurs to apply to our community and in your own businesses.

Panelists:

• Alexis Willis, Director of Small Business & Entrepreneurship for The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce

• Charlie Brock, Former CEO of Launch TN and Executive Entrepreneur of The Company Lab, Investor

• Mary Fortune, Staff Writer for The Chattanooga Times Free Press, Editor of EDGE Magazine

• Ted Alling, Co-founder of Access America, Partner at Lamp Post Group, Co-founder and Board Chair of Chattanooga Preparatory School

Moderated by: Kenneth Burke, Director of Marketing for Text Request

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kksyOOFoSXqRwYI9duqVwg