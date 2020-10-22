The Giver

The Giver, a play by Eric Coble based on the book by Lois Lowry, will be presented “live” October 22, 24, 29, 30 and 31 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This is a story about the human condition and the importance of memory. The play centers around Jonas, who thinks his world is perfect, but after being selected for a special job in his community, he quickly learns how much was missing from his life.

This “live” performance, produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company, Inc., will be presented in the parking lot of the Humanities building on Chattanooga State’s main campus, and the audio will utilize a closed FM transmitter, so you can enjoy the play from the comfort of your vehicle.

Decide which day you want to attend, then visit chattanoogastate.edu/theatre to register.