The Great Triduum of Allhallowtide

The Mad Priest 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Mad Priest on Cherry Street is celebrating our ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY with another three day party, otherwise known as "The Great Triduum of Allhallowtide" on October 31st-November 2nd.

We will have coffee & food specials, our new cocktail menu release, Halloween festivities, an evening of live music & performance art, and to end it all with a bang...a massive Dia De Los Muertos Party in Cooper's Alley, in partnership with ChattTaste and Poblanos! 

More info is in the attached press release and our facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/430732154221372/?notif_t=plan_user_joined&notif_id=1571190595183035

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
