The Head Examined with Catherine Kehoe Session II
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Charity & Fundraisers Comedy Concerts & Live MusicJason Hall Music & Comedy Benefit
-
Art & ExhibitionsJoshua Creek Art
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicTunes on Tap
Saturday
-
This & ThatSandhill Crane Cruise
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenKokedama Class
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Education & LearningMiniature Garden Workshop
Sunday
-
This & ThatSandhill Crane Cruise
-
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
-
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
-
Education & LearningYoga Teacher Training: Art Inspiring Practice and Teaching
-
Education & LearningAquarium Adventures: Wild Bird Treats
-
Education & Learning Outdoor This & ThatPrimitive Skills Building
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn R. Miller and The Engine Lights
Monday
-
Education & LearningWatercolor with Durinda Cheek
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsLove and Equity: An Interfaith Panel Discussion held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic!
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningDrawing Essentials with Stan Townsend
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell
-
-
Education & LearningFood RX: Using Food As Medicine
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Calligraphy
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Talks & Readings2018 Tech Trends - ChaTech January Connect Event
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell
-
Education & LearningWedding Planning 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Art & Exhibitions"Precarious Structures"
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Education & LearningWilderness First Aid Part 1