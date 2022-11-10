The Chattanooga Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society presents "The History and Wildlife of Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa” with Dr. David Aborn.

As the 5th largest reserve in South Africa, Madikwe boasts an abundance of wildlife, including the 2nd largest elephant herd in the country, an impressive list of 442 bird species, and it is the most reliable place to see African wild dogs. Equally remarkable is the story of how the reserve came to be and how it is governed; something not found in other parks in the country and is viewed as a role model for future African parks.

Dr. Aborn will discuss this history and present photos from his recent trip there.