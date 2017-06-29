The History of Hip-Hop Part 2

The Edney 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Learn all about the history of Hip-Hop culture beginning with its earliest influences, the creators, and cultivators of the Hip-Hop art forms. This class takes a chronological journey from the early 70s to present day through the eyes of the hip-hop community. This information was compiled by C-Grimey in 2017 to give the community a real understanding of the origins of hip-hop and its importance to America.

Drinks and food will be served!

This class is in partnership with Hip-Hop CHA. Hip-Hop CHA aims to promote inclusion through hip-hop-centric events across Chattanooga. Lifting up local artists to our own community & worldwide. 

