Back Alley Productions is excited to present a live stage retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy story “The Hobbit,” presented in special arrangement with Saul Zaentz. Performances are March 2 through March 10, Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

.The historic Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the box office 30 minutes before showtime, or online at www.BAPshows.com. Due to the popularity of this show, we recommend preordering tickets online.

The Hobbit, a prequel to the Lord of the Rings fantasy trilogy, details the unexpected journey of Bilbo Baggins as he joins a party of wayward dwarfs on a quest to reclaim their kingdom from an evil dragon.

“Our goal is to bring the world of Middle-Earth alive,” James Reed, director, said. “We want you to feel like you’re part of this adventure. That’s why we are using an alley style stage. You will be in the middle of all the action and adventure.”

Spurred to action by the wizard Gandalf, Bilbo, a reserved and nervous hobbit, begins to find the thrill of adventure compelling. But as the party gets closer to their destination, more and more dangers emerge: bloodthirsty goblins, talking spiders, deceitful elves and a mysterious creature with a magical ring.

“What sets the Hobbit apart from other plays is that we have not prepared it to look like a Broadway show so much as how it might have been done in Shakespeare’s day,” Reed said. “My co-director, stage manager and I all sat down very early on and quite literally asked, “How would Shakespeare have done it?” That is what we have strived for.”

The Hobbit is one of the most popular children’s fantasy novels around, and Back Alley is excited to put our twist on these classic characters. The production, though featuring some intense battles and scary monsters, maintains its family-friendliness and will include puppets and monsters, including Smaug the Dragon.

“The show is fun, funny, daunting, and dramatic all in one,” Reed added. We are simply retelling this classic tale in an exciting and immersive format.”

For more information about Back Alley Productions, visit www.BAPshows.com or call (706) 621-2870