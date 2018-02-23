Mr. Ernest Worthing has just one problem: he is not Mr. Ernest Worthing. He is, in fact, Jack Worthing, a well-to-do, rather serious man of some wealth in late-19th century England. Ernest Worthing does not exist, which would undoubtedly shock Miss Gwendolen Fairfax, Jack’s betrothed, and her mother, the imposing Lady Bracknell. As if this balancing act were not enough, Jack’s friend and Gwendolen’s cousin, Algernon Moncrieff, also pretends to be Ernest Worthing to gain the affections of Jack’s ward, Cecily. Oscar Wilde’s self-proclaimed ‘trivial comedy’ explores the do’s and don’ts of love and identity in this farcical romp about high society.

When The Importance of Being Earnest was first published, the original subtitle read, “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People”. Director Camille Hallstrom states that “the characters in the play all consider themselves serious...they are the model for society...We see how ultimately very trivial every one of them is. It’s really a comedy about trivial people who think they’re serious”. The play, Hallstrom says, is really “Wilde’s satire of his own social class”. He is able to poke fun at his contemporaries with astonishing wit, something that Hallstrom aims to show the audience. She says, “We want to help audiences hear the jokes they may have missed before”.

In many productions of The Importance of Being Earnest , the role of the no-nonsense aunt, Lady Bracknell, has been played by a man. Sophomore Will Payne continues this tradition, corset and all. “It’s not a big deal.”, says Payne, “All sorts of roles, even serious roles, have involved men playing women across thousands of years, and also, it’s just funny.” Playing the part of Lady Bracknell was not merely a joke to Payne. He views it as “an acting opportunity that I really wanted to take because it’s so unique, and entertaining, and odd.” Payne also does not believe there should be any controversy over a man portraying a woman on stage. He says, “It seems like being uptight about it would reduce our capacity to produce interesting art.”

Lady Bracknell’s laughably pretentious nephew, Algernon Moncrieff, is played by senior Jonathan Austin. Jack Worthing is portrayed by senior William Darby, who falls in love with Gwendolen Fairfax, played by junior Ana Gresham. Freshman Caroline Sawyer portrays Cecily Cardew, Jack’s ward and Algernon’s love interest. Amongst all the chaos is the well-learned Dr. Chasuble, played by junior Matthias Overos, Miss Prism, played by sophomore Emily Brauer, and the two butlers, both played by junior Mark Davis.

The Importance of Being Earnest plays in Covenant College’s Sanderson Auditorium February 16-17, and 23 at 8:00 p.m., and February 24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, and staff. Patrons can also attend a final dress rehearsal on February 15 at 8:00 with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for seniors, students, and staff. To reserve tickets or ask any questions, call the box office at 706-419-1051 or boxoffice@covenant.edu.