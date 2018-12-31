The Last Band featuring Wade Henry Sims
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicLaura Walker Trio
-
Theater & DanceThe Great Russian Nutcracker
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Charity & Fundraisers Parties & ClubsThe Kountdown 2019 New Years Eve Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsNYE 2019: PARTY ON THE BLUFF
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Parties & ClubsThe Kountdown 2019 New Years Eve Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
This & ThatThe Floor Is Yours
-
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
Education & LearningYour 2019 Vision: The Art of Attraction & Letting Go
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga at Southern Soul Yoga
-