The LB&D Band

We've got some good ole' boys in the house tonight that will keep the crowd rocking as long as we want! Join us for Doc's St. Patty's Day After-party! One of out returning hit groups, the LB&D Band, will be at Doc Holidays starting at 6pm! Ride on in and stay a while. Get ready to eat, have some drinks and hear some good music with friends. Hopefully ya'll can come join in on the fun with us