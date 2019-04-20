"The Life of Christ," a unique theatrical experience, features an ensemble cast of actors that join forces on stage to put together powerful scenes from Christ's life on earth. From his birth to his ministry, and from his final days to his resurrection. Each of the actors takes on several biblical characters, from kings to prophets, to disciples and followers. We're excited to bring this poignant stage play about faith, salvation and the message of Easter Sunday to life.

Set in first-century Palestine, the world is in turmoil. The Roman Empires rules Judea, and the Jewish people are divided. Out from the violence and uncertainty comes Jesus Christ, who claims to be the son of God and preaches about love, peace and the kingdom of God.

"The Life of Christ" offers a critical and emotional examination of the historical events and context leading up to and directly after the crucifixion of Jesus. The actors will perform and the key moments in Jesus' life, each bringing a unique perspective on their experience with Jesus.