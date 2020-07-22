The Local Catch Open Mic

The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga's premier comedy experience, and Comedy 423 present The Local Catch - Open Mic.

Open mic features comedians new and old who are using the stage to hone their craft!

Each comic will have five minutes on stage. Have a friend that you think needs to give it shot? Have them get in touch with us!

Tickets are $5 each.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

To get on stage, performers need to sign up in advance with the host. Contact her on Facebook or e-mail her at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com

There are only 12 slots per show and they fill up fast! There will also be 4 bucket spots.

Performers, please note: Performers not checked in by 7pm may not be permitted to perform.