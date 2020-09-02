The Local Catch Open Mic

The Comedy Catch, Chattanooga's premier comedy experience, and Comedy 423 present The Local Catch - Open Mic.

Open mic features comedians new and old who are using the stage to hone their craft!

Each comic will have five minutes on stage. Have a friend that you think needs to give it shot? Have them get in touch with us!

Tickets are $5 each. Mask required for entry and moving about venue.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

To get on stage, performers need to sign up in advance with the host. Contact her on Facebook or e-mail her at bmartin.sscc@gmail.com

There are only 12 slots per show and they fill up fast! There will also be 4 bucket spots.

Performers, please note: Performers not checked in by 7pm may not be permitted to perform.