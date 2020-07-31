The Malemen: A Night of Motown

Based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee with 25 passionate years on the circuit, The Malemen Show Band is a seasoned act ready to provide a stellar, choreographed performance. Our 3 female vocalists bring soothing melodies, while our seven-member rhythm/horn section brings the funk and additional vocals. We’ve had the privilege of performing for U.S. Presidents and have shared the stage with the likes of The Gap Band, Parliament/ Funkadelic, Boyz II Men and Cameo, just to name a few. Audience participation is a virtue of ours, so don't be surprised if you find yourself on stage singing and dancing with us.

***Face Masks Required!***