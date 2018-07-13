The Marksmen Quartet and Echoes of Mercy

The award-winning Marksmen Quartet will bring their award-winning bluegrass gospel to Ringgold and be joined by the Echoes of Mercy.

The Share America Foundation will welcome Christian music stars the Marksmen Quartet and the on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Street in Ringgold. Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee.

The Marksmen Quartet's latest CD “Jubilee” features Earle Wheeler, his son Mark, his grandson Will along with Tommy Dutton and former Marksmen member Darrin Chambers. The CD includes their latest hit “Testimony on Aisle Five,” “On the Far Side,” “When He Makes Up His Jewels,” “Sound the Battle Cry” and a variety of popular standards. The recording includes special appearances by Reagan Riddle and Jeff Tolbert of the Primitive Quartet.

The four-time Country Gospel Quartet of the Year winners from the Country Gospel Music Guild will perform many of their hits songs including “He Is I Am,” “Meet Me in Heaven,” “Potter’s Wheel,” “Preach the Cross” and “Grandpa Was a Farmer.”

“I could have never imagined when we started that we would still be out sharing the gospel 50 years later,” Earle said. “‘Jubilee’ reflects the sense of joy that we still feel each time we step up to share God’s story with folks. I am pleased to see three generations of Wheelers sharing the gospel in song together.”

Some among the standards featured on their latest CD are “That Glad Reunion Day,” “O’ Jerusalem Fair,” “Just Over Yonder,” and “I’ll Meet You in the Morning.”

They will also share material from their Dove nominated CDs “God’s Masterpiece” and “Blue Ridge Mountain Memories” and “This My Crowd.”

“We are honored to know that folks draw a blessing out of the talents God gave us to share,” said Earle Wheeler, quartet leader. “Each week we share God’s message in song and word wherever He allows us to go and that is what it is all about."

After and more than 40 albums, winning four times as Gospel Bluegrass Band of the Year from SPBGMA, the group continues its legendary musical legacy for its 50th year. The Marksmen Quartet is an inductee of the Lone Star State Country Music Association Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame.

For more information about the group, visit www.marksmenquartet.com.

Southern gospel Echoes of Mercy of Anderson, SC formed in 2005 features Brian and Laura, and their daughter Ashley Latham. Brian sings lead, Laura sings alto/soprano, and Ashley sings alto. Kevin Pearson sings bass/baritone.

"It began one night with a few kids in their early twenties coming together practicing songs after church at their local assembly," Brian said. The love for music has now trickled over into our offspring."

The group's latest CD is "Finish Well." For more information, visit echoesofmercy3.com.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund. The Share America Foundation, Inc., a Georgia non-profit, presents scholarships to talented musicians who excel in the Appalachian musical arts.

Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. For more information, www.shareamericafoundation.org.