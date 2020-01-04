The Matt Stephens Project
HiFi Clyde's 122 W Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Thursday
Concerts & Live MusicNana Grizol, Maggie Carson, Tourist Trap, 2 Lazy Boys
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Ramey
Concerts & Live MusicBlake Hornsby And Wohglemut
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
Friday
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Opening Reception
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
ComedyJeff “D”
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth
Saturday
Education & LearningChattanooga Singing Circle
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
Art & ExhibitionsGnome Workshop
This & ThatThe Palace Theater
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Kids & FamilySoap Making 101
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird and The Bear
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
Monday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatLid Workshop with Loren
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningBeginner Cake Decorating
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Handlettering
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatHandbuilding 1 with Carrie Anne Parks
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatWheel 1 with Lolly Durant
Wednesday
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
Food & DrinkNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicBlack Tusk, All Hell, Taverns