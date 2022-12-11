SAVE the Date!
What: The "Messiah" Community Sing-Along
When: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 3:00 PM
Where: Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road
to
Chattanooga First Seventh-day Adventist Church 7450 Standifer Gap Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
SAVE the Date!
What: The "Messiah" Community Sing-Along
When: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 3:00 PM
Where: Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road
Sorry, no events.
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga State Jazz Band Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Community Orchestra - Veteran's Day Concert
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkTails at Twilight
-
Education & Learning"The History and Wildlife of Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa”
-
This & ThatVeterans Day Celebration
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
ComedyComedian Killer Beaz
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Market
Festivals & FairsThe Metro Chattanooga Record Show
Kids & FamilyTouch-A-Truck
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsWorld Leaders, Broken side, Plvnet
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.