Monkswell Manor welcomes five strangers during a snowstorm and on the heels of a murder in town. When the second victim is found in the Manor, everyone becomes a suspect and hidden identities and motivattions are revealed. Trust no one!

The popular playwright Agatha Christie has made a resurgence with the successful film adaptations of Murder on the Orient Express and Crooked House in 2017. The Mousetrap, one of Christie’s most famous, began its life as a short radio play on May 30th, 1947 by the name Three Blind Mice based off the real-life case of Dennis O'Neil.

From radio to stage, The Mousetrap premiered on London's West End at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham on October 6th, 1952. Since then The Mousetrap has become known as theatre history's longest running play. Agatha Christie had an extraordinary imagination with a remarkable ability to interweave a murder mystery plot that kept her readers and audiences guessing until the very end.

Back Alley Productions version of this tale is directed by Keegan Westra, a long time actor and board member of Back Alley Productions. The cast is filled with veteran Back Alley regulars including James Caleb Reed (The Hobbit) and Meegan Robinson (Christmas Carol, Lost in Yonkers), Michael Lynn (Maundy Thursday), James Lanier (Romeo and Juliet, Maundy Thursday), DJ Lovett (Romeo and Juliet, Maundy Thursday) and David Howard (The Hobbit, It’s a Wonderful Life).

The Mousetrap also offers newer talent in the impressive performances of Cynthia Huber (last seen in Glass Menagerie), Sam Bingham (The Hobbit), and new to our stage, Sally Sainthill. Westra states that this is a traditional whodunit, with lots of twist and turns and fun characters. “I got a a great cast who’s worked hard to bring this to the stage. If you enjoy Agatha Christie, you’ll find this right up your alley.”

This show is family friendly with a running time of 2.5 hours with a 15 minutes intermission. The Mars Theater offers free parking, and traditional concessions on sale for our audience’s convenience. Purchase tickets online at bapshows.com or call 706-621-2870. Tickets, if available, are sold in the box office thirty minutes before curtain. Seats are first come/first serve.

Back Alley Productions Inc at The Mars Theater is proud to present the classic murder mystery Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, June 1 through June 10th Friday and Saturdays 8PM and Sundays @ 2:30PM. The Mars Theater is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St. Lafayette Georgia 30728. $12 to $16.