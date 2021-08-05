The New Dismembered Tennesseans

Join us on our beautiful riverfront lawn for a performance by one of the most beloved bands in the region, the New Dismembered Tennesseans. Led for many years by champion fiddler Fletcher Bright, the band has stayed together for 75 years through numerous personnel changes. The latest lineup has infused the band with new energy and a repertoire that both honors its bluegrass tradition and sends the music headlong into the future.

Doors open at 6:00 for happy hour and the concert begins at 7:00. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!