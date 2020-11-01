The Night Of The Living Dead (Live)

They're Coming To Get You...

Back Alley Productions will bring the definitive zombie apocalypse to life as we perform “The Night of the Living Dead” to an all-online audience. Performances are Halloween weekend including Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 and midnight. The production contains adult language and violence.

Visit BAPshows.com/watch for tickets. The theatre will remain closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the audience can watch the show from the comfort of their homes using their phones, computers and tablets.

Based on the 1968 American horror film of the same name, Back Alley is putting its own spin on Romero’s vision. “The Night of the Living Dead” follows seven people trapped in a rural farm house as their world is thrown into chaos when the dead reanimate and begin murdering the living.

Locked inside, and under constant assault from an enlarging group of cannibalistic undead ghouls, our survivors must do their best to last the night. As the stress of the monsters wears everyone to their mental breaking points they find that the true threat might be inside themselves.

The production stars Cody Robinson Steele, Zoe Kokotek, Gavin Russell, Kirt Johnson, Savannah Powers, Jackie Ellis, Brandon Reynolds and Anthony McDowell. The cast has been taking extra preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.