The Opening of "Musings" by Maggie Vandewalle

Renowned whimsical watercolorist, Maggie Vandewalle, is our featured artist for October. We will open her show on THURSDAY, 10/7, from 6-8 pm (the reason for postponing our regular monthly First Friday reception).

Maggie titled this show "Musings" because she says, "a lot of the ideas for the paintings have been rolling around in the back of my mind for a good while." It will be another small glimpse into her unbounded creative consciousness.

During the 2020 shutdown, Maggie was commissioned to do the illustration art for a book "Chester Midshipmouse The Second Third" by Susan Weisberg. The original nine illustrations and three page break drawings will be available for the first time to the public for purchase during the show.

This show is highly anticipated as Maggie's non-gallery-based art shows were cancelled last year. For that reason, we are limiting purchases to one (1) painting per collector until the final week of the show with no pre-sales. (We've already had inquires, which is wonderful; But, we do want to spread the love among her fans.) Musings runs through Sunday, October 31st.

Drop-in between 6-8 pm Thursday, 10/7, meet Maggie and see her latest work. (Area 61 Gallery, 721 Broad St, left of the Tivoli Theatre).