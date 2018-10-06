The Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Still life paintings can say just as much about an emotion as a portrait or figurative painting.  In this class, Mia will discuss how to set up a still life that leads to more questions than what the eye first sees.

She will discuss picking objects that lend to storytelling,  how to light the subject matter in a way that is fitting for the mood and technical painting questions that inevitably arise.  Mia will provide the still life set ups- everything from bones and birds to vintage toys and sweets.  All levels are welcome!

There will be a one-hour lunch break each day.  Feel free to bring your lunch or enjoy plenty of dining options nearby.  For students traveling to Chattanooga, let us know if you need help with accommodation recommendations.  We are happy to help!

