The Pool: British Invasion Rock and Roll 30th Anniversary Concert
Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
Concerts & Live MusicB. Slade
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicMotown Throwdown with The Power Players
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs4th Annual Craft Market and Quilt Show
Art & ExhibitionsJaime Barks Visiting Exhibit
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Fresh Mind
Kids & Family Outdoor This & ThatThe Witching Hour Camping Event
Art & Exhibitions"Art You Wear" Opening Reception
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open house
Saturday
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family OutdoorLet’s Roam Chattanooga Scavenger Hunt
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
Kids & FamilyAnnual Children’s Festival
Sunday
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Health & Wellness2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsREI Kayak Rescues and Recovery - Level 2
Monday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman
Wednesday
Talks & ReadingsGetting Started: Small Business Finance
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic & Jam Night
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup