In this two-day workshop, visiting artist, Nick Runge will teach students how to paint a portrait in watercolor. Nick will first demonstrate his approach and method while explaining the choices he makes, the intuition that he works with, and chances taken while painting a portrait. As students work on their own paintings, Nick will offer guidance, discussion, and instruction for each individual student as they paint. The instructor and students will be working from a photo reference. Students are encouraged to bring up to three of their own images from which to work.

Details at https://townsendatelier.com/product/the-portrait-in-watercolor-with-nick-runge/