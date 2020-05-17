The Portrait in Watercolor with Nick Runge

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this two-day workshop, visiting artist, Nick Runge will teach students how to paint a portrait in watercolor.  Nick will first demonstrate his approach and method while explaining the choices he makes, the intuition that he works with, and chances taken while painting a portrait.   As students work on their own paintings, Nick will offer guidance, discussion, and instruction for each individual student as they paint.  The instructor and students will be working from a photo reference.  Students are encouraged to bring up to three of their own images from which to work.

Details at https://townsendatelier.com/product/the-portrait-in-watercolor-with-nick-runge/ 

