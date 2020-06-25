THE POWER OF SMALL celebrating the Tennessee River Gorge

Townsend Atelier is thrilled to partner again with the Tennessee River Gorge Trust (TRGT) for their 10th annual Another Gorgeous Evening and VIP Preview Party and this year we are going virtual so you can join us from the comfort of your own home.

Since 1981, the TRGT has protected over 17,000 acres of stunning land along the Tennessee River and the richly diverse flora and fauna that thrives there. The Tennessee River Gorge is a regional treasure and a very special place.

To celebrate this place, we have selected eight of some of Chattanooga's finest artists to interpret the unique small things that thrive in the gorge and make it such a special place.

Their work may be viewed and purchased at two special events, a VIP Artwork Preview Party, June 25 and The Annual Another Gorgeous Evening in July. Proceeds from both events will support TRGT's conservation work toward preserving the Tennessee River Gorge.We hope to see you there!

Featured Artists:

Timur Akhriev

Mia Bergeron

Amanda Brazier

Elena Burykina

Hollie Chastain

George Dawnay

Cindy Procious

Stan Townsend

Join us on-line via live-stream from Townsend Atelier. The evening will include:

A virtual tour of the art exhibit and the opportunity to be the first to see and purchase original works of art around our theme, “The Power of Small.”

Special video messages from each of the artists

A mixology lesson from Chattanooga Whiskey, and “Vine Talk” by Athens Distributing.

A virtual painting-making art lessons/tutorial with artist, Amanda Brazier

A virtual collage lesson/tutorial with artist, Hollie Chastain

On-line exhibit catalogue featuring the works of the artists, bios and artist statements.

Limited tickets available | $30 per household

Virtual Attendees to the VIP Preview Party will be able to purchase the artwork on-line before it goes to auction at Another Gorgeous

Evening in July.Hosts: Ricky and Lane Park | Scott and Tracey Smith

Ticket information: https://www.trgt.org/age