The Power Peice

The Power Piece is a power-packed show featuring the most passionate artists and performers that Chattanooga has to offer. These shows feature acts composed of various art styles centered around a meaningful theme. Our goal for each show is to leave our audience impacted emotionally and mentally. Lucid Tales aims to create more than just an entertaining show for our viewers. With the energy we put into each Power Piece we will leave our audience with an experience they won't forget. This event carries good vibes throughout the entire show. You can expect to see stunning live performances while tasting delicious catered treats and listening to beautifully played sounds as they ring from the performer's hands to your ears.