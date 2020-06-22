The Return Of Drag Queen Bingo
Drag Queen Bingo is back at The Big Chill!
Seating will be limited so arrive early!
The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
