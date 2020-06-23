The Return Of Karaoke

The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Return Of Karaoke

Tuesday night karaoke has returned!

Social distancing guidelines will be required and the mic will be disinfected in between each singer.

Concerts & Live Music
