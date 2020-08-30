The Roast of Ethan & Natasha

Chattanooga comedians Ethan McFall and Natasha Ferrier are taking the show on the road to New York City for good and we are bidding them adieu the only way comedians know how.

We have handpicked the lucky 8 who get to roast the couple, led by Roastmaster Bridgette Martin:

Donnie Marsh

Dave Hannah

Andrew Ledbetter

Matt Harris

Ben Levin

Elijah Craan

Jimmy Sowell

More to be announced ...

Ethan, while best known for being Natasha's boyfriend, is also the host and producer of Alcoholics Not Anonymous - a weekly open mic at Barley Chattanooga.

The painfully loud Natasha is a staple in the Southeast comedy scene and was the host and producer of Once A Month, Chattanooga's first and only recurring showcase of female comedians at The Palace Theater.