The Roast of Ethan & Natasha

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Roast of Ethan & Natasha

Chattanooga comedians Ethan McFall and Natasha Ferrier are taking the show on the road to New York City for good and we are bidding them adieu the only way comedians know how.

We have handpicked the lucky 8 who get to roast the couple, led by Roastmaster Bridgette Martin:

  • Donnie Marsh
  • Dave Hannah
  • Andrew Ledbetter
  • Matt Harris
  • Ben Levin
  • Elijah Craan
  • Jimmy Sowell

More to be announced ...

Ethan, while best known for being Natasha's boyfriend, is also the host and producer of Alcoholics Not Anonymous - a weekly open mic at Barley Chattanooga.

The painfully loud Natasha is a staple in the Southeast comedy scene and was the host and producer of Once A Month, Chattanooga's first and only recurring showcase of female comedians at The Palace Theater.

Comedy
