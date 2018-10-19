The Roast of Kevin Bartolomucci
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsShape Shift | Artist Talk with Catherine Kehoe
Concerts & Live MusicEric Kirkendoll
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
This & ThatSunset / Night Hike
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Health & WellnessTantric Hatha Masterclass
ComedyBig Ed Caylor
Thursday
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
Friday
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, SoundCorps: Sidewalk Stages & more
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & LearningPumpkin Painting Party
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
This & ThatDread Hollow
Saturday
Education & Learning Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatChattanooga Mini-Maker Faire
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatPaws in the Park
Sunday
Art & ExhibitionsSimplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev
Concerts & Live MusicJalil Muhammad
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatErlanger Health Fair Day
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
Monday
Education & LearningHR for Startups and Small Businesses
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyOpen Mic
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningIntroduction to Zentangle
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk