The Second City: The Best Of

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater is coming to Chattanooga's Walker Theatre with “The Best of The Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more--as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special engagement.

Tickets are $45.00 and $25.00 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Tivoli Theatre box office, or by phone.

