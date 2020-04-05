The Second City: The Best Of

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater is coming to Chattanooga's Walker Theatre with “The Best of The Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more--as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special engagement.

Tickets are $45.00 and $25.00 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Tivoli Theatre box office, or by phone.